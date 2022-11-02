Tragedy in Turkey: a teenager fell from the fourth floor to take a selfie and died after 18 days of agony in the hospital. The cameras installed near her home have filmed the dramatic accident.

Melike Gun Kanavuzlar, was 15 years old and died after 18 days spent in the intensive care unit of the Mugla hospital in Turkey. She had arrived in desperate condition after falling from the fourth floor of her house. A terrible accident, which was fatal.

According to local media reports, the young woman fell while trying to retrieve the cell phone, which had slipped from her hands while she was taking a photograph. After leaning dangerously, Melike lost her balance and fell to the sidewalk below.

The dramatic scene of the fall and crash was captured in full by a video surveillance camera installed in the nearby buildings near the victim’s home. A witness witnessed the incident helplessly and promptly contacted emergency services.

The doctors arrived on the scene and tried to save the 15-year-old who was transported in red code to the Mugla hospital where she finally died. Melike Gun Kanavuzlar’s funeral was celebrated on October 30th.