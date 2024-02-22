An attack happened inside a school in the west of Germany this morning, when a teenager, 17 years old, He injured several students with a knife . The Düsseldorf police confirmed the event and announced the arrest of the suspect.

According to official information, the aggressor He was seriously injured during the altercation and is in police custody.

It is reported that at least five students were injured in it strokealthough their lives are not in danger, according to police statements.

Police authorities presume that the aggressor had some type of connection with the educational institution where the events occurred.

According to a statement addressed to parents by the establishment's management, the suspect was a student 17 year old who suffers from mental health problems.

Fortunately, medical services acted quickly to treat the injured students. The paramedics assured that the students are out of danger and received the necessary attention.