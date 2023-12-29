A teenager, whose age was not specified, died this Thursday as a result of a shark attack in a remote coastal area of ​​southern Australiathe police reported.

The attack occurred around 1:30 p.m. local time (3:00 GMT) on Ethel Beach, near Innes National Park, in the state of South Australia, the Police of this Australian jurisdiction explained in a statement.

At first, the authorities noted that emergency services had been mobilized to the scene to treat the victim who was suffering serious injuries.

However, hours later they indicated that the man, whose age was not specified, died from his injuries and “the teenager's body was recovered from the water.”

In October, two shark attacks were recorded in the waters of this region, resulting in the death of a 55-year-old surfer and another that caused injuries to the leg of a swimmer who survived the attack.

In May, another man, aged 46, lost his life while surfing after suffering a shark attack on a beach in the coastal town of Elliston, also in South Australia, while in February a 16-year-old teenager lost her life to following a shark attack in a Western Australian river.

Despite this, shark attacks on humans are not common and, according to the latest annual report from the International Shark Attack File (ISAF) at the University of Florida), 57 unprovoked attacks were recorded in 2022. of sharks worldwide, the lowest figure in the last ten years.

EFE