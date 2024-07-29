Home page World

More than a week ago, severe thunderstorms swept across parts of Lower Saxony. A family was injured by a lightning strike in Delmenhorst – and a young girl has now died as a result.

Delmenhorst – More than a week after a lightning strike in Delmenhorst, Lower Saxony, an injured girl has died. The 14-year-old succumbed to her injuries in hospital, police reported, citing the hospital.

She and her family had sought shelter under a tree during a thunderstorm eight days ago. Seven members of her family were also injured. There is no new information about a five-year-old boy who was critically injured, according to the police.

Family surprised by storm at barbecue area

According to reports, the family was at a public barbecue area in a park and sought shelter from the onset of the storm on the afternoon of July 21. They stood under a tree – but lightning struck in the immediate vicinity.

Eight members of the family were injured, emergency services said. The five-year-old and the 14-year-old girl had to be resuscitated and were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to earlier statements by officials, the 38-year-old mother and her nine-year-old daughter were seriously injured. The 40-year-old father, a twelve-year-old son, a two-year-old daughter and a 31-year-old relative suffered minor injuries. They were also taken to hospitals for treatment.

Most lightning accidents near trees

During storms, people often seek refuge under trees. “People seek shelter from the rain under trees and underestimate the danger of thunderstorms,” ​​said Andreas Walter, a meteorologist at the German Weather Service (DWD). Some even pay attention to the type of tree, because they think of the popular saying: “You should avoid oaks and look for beeches.” But there is no difference between tree types, said Walter. “That’s a myth.”

According to expert Thomas Raphael, most lightning accidents in Germany occur in connection with trees. According to an evaluation by the Association for Electrical, Electronic and Information Technologies (VDE), there are around seven deaths and 120 injuries nationwide every year as a result of lightning strikes.

“The survivors often have severe damage that affects them for the rest of their lives,” said Raphael. They struggle with nerve damage, personality changes, memory loss and impaired sensitivity to cold and heat.

Seek shelter in time during storms

Even the first flash of lightning in a thunderstorm can cause damage, warned electrical engineer Raphael. Therefore, everyone should find out about the weather before an outdoor activity and also keep an eye on the weather during it. “I have to think about where I can find shelter early on.” Raphael observes that people have less and less respect for the force of nature and then, for example, go for a barbecue in a park despite the danger. dpa