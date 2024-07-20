Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 14:31

A 17-year-old teenager was run over by a public transport bus after stealing a 71-year-old man’s cell phone and trying to run away down the street. The incident took place on the morning of Friday the 19th, in the Lapa neighborhood, in the west zone of São Paulo.

Security camera footage shows that the elderly man had his cell phone to his ear when the device was taken by the young man, who quickly tried to flee.

Seconds later, however, the young man was hit by the front of a public transport bus as he tried to pass near the intersection of Rua Domingos Rodrigues and Rua Afonso Sardinha – the driver appears to have been unable to brake in time.

After being run over, he was dragged for a few meters under the vehicle, until the bus came to a complete stop. State has had access to these images, but prefers not to disclose them.

The teenager was taken to the Brasilândia Hospital, but did not survive his injuries, according to the Public Security Department. The case was registered at the 91st Police District (Ceasa), which requested an expert assessment and examinations from the Forensic Medical Institute.

In a statement, SPTrans reported that the incident involved bus number 1 0435, which was operating on route 8043/10 Hab. Turística – Lapa, Santa Brígida. A police report was filed.