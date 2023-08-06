A 17-year-old boy died on Saturday and a 19-year-old woman was seriously injured in the southern French seaside resort of Cap d’Agde. The two would have fallen from an attraction in the Luna Park amusement park, the French authorities report.

The 19-year-old injured woman was taken to hospital in Montpellier in critical condition. She is out of danger, it was announced on Sunday morning. The two victims come from Agde, a commune in the French department of Hérault.

The accident happened at 1:30 am, a few minutes before the amusement park closed, in the Adrenaline attraction. That is a gigantic swing with an elastic band, in which daredevils are hoisted up and then make a free fall of sixty meters. A speed of 110 kilometers per hour is reached.

According to justice, the victims hit 'several objects' on Saturday evening while falling down. This included one of the large poles of the attraction. They reportedly hit it with their heads, French media report.

Unusually windy

According to the mayor of Cap d’Agde, there was an unusually high wind on Saturday evening, which may have contributed to the accident. French media report profit surges of more than 80 kilometers per hour. The police are investigating. Four people, including the theme park manager, are questioned about the accident. The amusement park was closed on Sunday morning.

The Luna Park in Cap d’Agde is an amusement park with about twenty attractions for adults, ten for families and another about twenty attractions for children. It is presented as one of the largest in Europe and attracts thousands of visitors, especially in the summer season. In 2019, the same attraction where things went wrong had to be temporarily closed when a man suffered a head injury in an incident.



