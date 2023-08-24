A protein shake caused irreversible brain damage in 16-year-old Rohan Godhania and he died. The reason for this was a rare, undiagnosed disease.

Munich – Dietary supplements have become an integral part of the fitness industry. Protein shakes in particular are popular with athletes to increase muscle growth. They think they are doing something good for their health. 16-year-old Rohan Godhania from England also wanted to help his muscle growth and drank a protein shake. But three days later he died – a shock for his family.

Death after protein shake: mother demands clarification

Now the family of the dead 16-year-old is asking for information to prevent other patients from dying. The dailymail reports that his mother is demanding warnings for the protein shake that killed her son. “There should be a warning that someone who is vomiting as a result of drinking and is unwell should seek emergency medical attention immediately.”

Rohan Godhania, 16, from Ealing, west London, was drinking a supermarket protein shake that his father had bought him in the supermarket. The Austrian daily newspaper Today reported, that the teenager suffered brain damage as a result of an undiagnosed rare disease.

At first there was no indication of that. Loud Today the father explains: “He was fine. Then, late in the afternoon, as we were having lunch, he said he had a stomach ache. He ate nothing and vomited a few times in the early evening. That wasn’t worrying yet.” However, his parents had to take him to the hospital as he developed neurological problems.

Protein shake led to dangerous brain swelling

The teenager’s health deteriorated drastically. According to data from Today the teenager was transferred to the intensive care unit. Doctors performed a CT scan there. The result of the examination was shocking: severe brain swelling was found. The irreversible brain damage led to the death of the 16-year-old.

Research found that the protein shake led to ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. This rare disease can be caused by an overdose of protein. The breakdown of ammonia is prevented by the hereditary genetic disease. Dangerously large amounts of it can build up in the bloodstream.

According to the dailymail the hospital failed to test for ammonia, which a coroner said could have prevented his death. Dietary supplements for children are scrutinized by the consumer advice center because: Many dietary supplements for children resemble sweets. The consumer advice center criticizes this.

Grieving mother calls for clarification: Ammonia tests are necessary in hospitals

The grieving mum believes it’s “about time” the ammonia test was used in emergency rooms. “I hope that NHS England takes good measures that the emergency rooms actually take into account and take seriously.”

According to data from Today demands the mother: “There should be a warning that someone who vomits as a result of drinking and feels unwell should seek emergency medical attention immediately.” She also suggested that people who are hospitalized and vomit, as well as have an altered mental status such as confusion and may have abdominal pain should have an ammonia test.

Many dietary supplements are specifically aimed at men, but what most people don’t know is that dietary supplements are not as healthy as you might think: they can also cause cancer. You should therefore attach more importance to a healthy diet, because spinach is incredibly beneficial for muscle building. This is shown by a study from Berlin. (sli)

