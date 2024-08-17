A 16-year-old boy arrested after stabbing an Irish Army priest on Thursday was charged with assault by a Galway Youth Court in Ireland on Saturday and detained in a youth detention centre.

The teenager appeared before Galway Youth Court in the afternoon and was charged with “assault occasioning bodily harm”.

The court refused to release the boy on bail and placed him in custody at Oberstown Youth Centre.

He is expected to appear in court again on Tuesday, August 20.

The priest was stabbed by the boy who attacked him outside a barracks in Galway in the west of the country, before soldiers were able to subdue him.

The priest was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” but his life is not in danger.