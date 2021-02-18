A TEENAGER has been arrested in Mallorca for allegedly raping two underage girls.

The teen, aged 17, is accused of sexually assaulting two girls, aged 15 and 16, in an abandoned house in Palma.

Investigators say the teenager boy had asked the girls, both who he was friends with, to accompany him to the property in the Pillari district.

Once inside, I allegedly raped one of the girls and forced the other to perform a sexual act on him.

The boy has denied all of the accusations and the case has been handed over to the Department for Family and Women (UFAM).

He has also been ordered to stay in his house at all times under the guardianship of his parents.

It comes a week after police arrested three men, aged 22, 25 and 30, for their involvement in a child prostitution ring.

Policia Nacional say the men contacted children on social networks with the aim of sexually abusing them and obtaining pornographic images or videos of the youngsters.

Once persuading the minors to meet up with them they offered money or marijuana in exchange for sex.

All have been charged with child grooming and the prostitution of minors.

Meanwhile, a man, aged 23, has been arrested for at least 30 sexual assaults on women on the island.

An investigation was launched after the man assaulted a young woman, aged 18, at Binissalem train station in October of last year.

After he was caught, investigators suspected that he could be behind a series of similar assaults.

These included targeting and assaulting women at train stations, following schoolgirls home and harassing random women over the phone.