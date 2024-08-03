Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 19:33

A 17-year-old teenager was apprehended and his father, 47, was arrested in Itanhaém, a coastal city in São Paulo, after the Civil Police found knives, firearms and contents that allegedly indicated a planned attack on the school. The incident took place this Thursday, the 1st.

According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) of São Paulo, civil police officers from the General Investigations Division (DIG) of Itanhaém carried out a search and seizure warrant at the home of the teenager, who was being investigated for using a social media account to spread racist, supremacist and anti-Semitic messages, in addition to mentioning a future attack.

“Clothes, knives, notebooks, two cell phones, a video game and two firearms were seized from the property where they were staying. They were arrested and taken to the police station and remain at the disposal of the courts,” reported the SSP.

The father was arrested for illegal possession of a permitted firearm. “Bail was set at R$1,412, but it had not been paid by the time the registration was completed,” says the SSP. In other words, the man remains in prison.

Other details about the case are being preserved by the department to avoid the “contagion effect”, that is, making it easier for other young people to try to reproduce the attitudes.