A 15-year-old teenager was arrested in Solingen on Saturday on suspicion of being involved in the knife attack that left three people dead and eight injured on Friday.s, several of them serious, in that city in western Germany.

“A 15-year-old man was arrested this morning,” police spokesman Thorsten Fleiss said at a press conference on Saturday. He said the teenager is suspected of having had prior knowledge of the incident and of not having acted to prevent it, but investigators believe that he is not the attacker, who is believed to have acted alone.

The presidents of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, declared themselves shocked on Saturday by the “terrible” attack knife attack that killed three people last night in the western German city of Solingen, and whose perpetrator has still not been caught.

“Deeply shocked by the brutal and treacherous attack in Solingen. My thoughts are with the families of the dead and injured, to whom I wish a speedy recovery,” wrote von der Leyen in X, where she also thanked the emergency teams and the police for their work and called for all the circumstances of the crime to be clarified quickly.

Metsola, for her part, said she was “deeply shocked by this terrible attack against innocent citizens.” “Hatred and violence must have no place in our society. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” she added.

According to witnesses quoted in the media, the attacker was dressed in black and had a beard and managed to flee amid the commotion after stabbing eight people who were taking part in an open-air festival in the city centre. Police have deployed a large number of forces around Solingen’s old town, including special forces, and have asked the public to provide clues via a specially activated internet portal or telephone line.

The incident occurred at around 10pm on Friday (20 GMT) during an open-air festival in the centre of Solingen to mark the 650th anniversary of the founding of the western German city. Two men and a woman have died, while five people are in a serious condition.

