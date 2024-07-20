Samara court arrests teenager in case of attempted murder of deputy Matveyev

The Samara District Court of Samara has arrested a 16-year-old local resident, one of the defendants in the case of the attempted murder of State Duma deputy Mikhail Matveyev, reports RIA News.

The court ruled to select a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of one month and 29 days, until September 17.

The day before, investigators charged three participants in the beating of State Duma deputy Mikhail Matveyev and his driver with attempted murder. They were 19-year-olds from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, as well as their 16-year-old friend from Samara.

Initially, the actions of the attackers were assessed as hooliganism, but the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered that the article in the criminal case be reclassified.

The attack on State Duma deputy Mikhail Matveyev took place in Samara on July 18. The parliamentarian said that on that day he tried to break up a fight between migrants and “our local guys”, as a result of which he got his head smashed.