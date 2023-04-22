Veracruz.- The Veracruz State Attorney General’s Office has announced that it has turned itself in to the ministerial police a teenagerwhose identity is kept confidential, due to his alleged involvement in the femicide of another adolescent in Tecolutla.

the young woman was stabbed to death last Thursday April 20 in the municipal seat of Tecolutla. His identity was also under protection.

The suspect’s father handed over his son to the authorities, who have made him available to the Public Ministry.

The young person will be presented before the juvenile responsibility judge, who will determine his legal situation.

The victim was reportedly attacked while riding a bicycle.

the girl had 13 years and presumably was attacked with a knife while riding his bike.