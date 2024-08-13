ORA teenager armed with an axe and a knife, allegedly influenced by a video gamewounded five people in a cafe in the Turkish city of Eskishehir, 230 kilometers west of Ankara, before being arrested by police, the newspaper reported on Tuesday. Hurricane.

Share Games that the teenager would have imitated during his attack. Photo:iStock / PUBG Battlegrounds

The attack occurred after the suspect, identified by local media as Arda K., 18, It is also equipped with a mask and a bulletproof vest.imitating the outfits used in the video game PUBG, in which players fight in a battle in which the last one standing wins, details the local press.

The five injured were taken to hospital, two of them are in serious condition, the state agency reports. Anadolu.

Dressed in combat attire, The young man also stood at the city’s tram stops.waiting for the passengers to attack them.

A police officer on his way to his post noticed the chaos and managed to arrest the suspect after a police chase.

The teenager, who had no criminal recordis now in custody as part of a judicial investigation launched by the Eskishehir Chief Prosecutor’s Office, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunç confirmed.

According to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, The young man also broadcast his attack live, through a camera attached to his helmet.and the images have gone viral on social media.

EFE