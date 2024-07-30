Nebraska.- A 17-year-old Nebraska teen has been charged with intentionally derailing a train, recording the accident and then posting the footage online, according to court documents.

The teen, who was described by investigators as a train enthusiast, or “rail fanatic,” faces two felony counts of criminal mischief for intentionally damaging or defacing property, according to documents filed last week in a Lancaster County District Court in Nebraska.

The BNSF Railway train was carrying coal and traveling eastbound when it derailed about 6:10 p.m. April 21 at a crossing in Bennet, Nebraska, which is about 17 miles southeast of Lincoln, according to a search warrant issued this month.

The derailment, which occurred after the train moved over a switch of misaligned tracks at a crossing, caused $200,000 in damage to BNSF locomotives and property and at least $150,000 in damage to Omaha Public Power District property, the lawsuit says.

The teen approached an investigator at the scene of the accident and asked what had happened, according to the document.

The investigator told him that the cause of the derailment had not been identified, to which the teenager replied, “Obviously, the track change was done incorrectly.”

The researcher asked the teen about the track switches and the teen was able to describe how they work.

Upon requesting access to the teen’s cellphone and other recording devices, it was discovered that a video of the derailment had been posted to YouTube two days after the accident on an account investigators believe is associated with the teen.

The video shows the train before, during and after the derailment as a narrator describes what happened.

Thomas McCaslin, a BNSF Railway police investigator, said two locomotives and five rail cars derailed but did not overturn. The locomotives collided with an empty coal car before coming to a stop.

The teenager was charged in juvenile court and prosecutors have requested that the case be transferred to adult court.