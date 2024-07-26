Home page World

From: Romina Kunze, Bettina Menzel

A boy in India dies because of a parasite after bathing in a pond. (symbolic image on the right) © BSIP/imago | Hindustan Times/imago

A deadly parasite gets into a boy’s nose from a pond. The teenager dies. The amoeba continues to spread due to climate change.

Kerala – A 14-year-old boy from Kerala in southern India walks in a Pond swim – and dies a few days later from an infection. The cause: Naegleria fowleri. This pathogen attacks the brain and is commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba”. The parasite particularly likes warm fresh water with temperatures above 30 degrees. In view of global warming, the case is causing concern beyond India’s borders.

Third death from “brain-eating amoeba” in India within two months

The 14-year-old died in the hospital in the Indian city of Kozhikode from the effects of amoebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM for short, as the Indian newspaper Economic Times reported. It was the third death of this kind in the area within three months. At the end of May, a five-year-old girl from Malappuram and at the end of June, a 13-year-old girl from Kannur died after being infected with the “brain-eating” parasite. The cities are all located in the Indian state of Kerala and within a radius of about 50 to 100 kilometers from Kozhikode.

The pathogen Naegleria fowleri enters the central nervous system through the nose and then migrates to the human brain, where it causes inflammation of the brain. The parasite is thermophilic, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) explained in response to a request from FR.de from IPPEN.MEDIA This means that the “brain-eating amoeba” is found “particularly in freshwater and soil in the subtropics and tropics, but also in naturally or artificially heated freshwater in temperate climates,” the RKI continues. In properly disinfected swimming pools, however, there is no risk of infection, says the US health authority CDC.

How to reduce the risk of infection – When swimming or diving in fresh water, hold your nose or wear a nose clip – Always keep your head above water in hot springs – Do not disturb or dig the bottom in shallow water, as the amoeba is more likely to live there – Use distilled or boiled water to rinse the sinuses or nasal passages Source: US health authority CDC

Naegleria fowleri: Hundreds of cases known worldwide – a handful also in Europe

The early symptoms of the disease include headaches and fever, and the condition of those affected can deteriorate quickly. According to the RKI, there have been around 300 reported cases of amoebic encephalitis and around 250 cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis worldwide as a result of such an infection. “It is assumed that there are a high number of unreported cases,” the RKI continued. Only recently A man in Israel also died after being infected with the “brain-eating” amoeba More than a hundred cases of infection with the pathogen Naegleria fowleri have been reported from the USA known.

In Europe, there have been very few deaths or infections in recent decades. In Spain, for example, a ten-year-old girl from Toledo survived the infection in 2018 – even though the death rate is 97 percent according to the CDC. A 9-year-old boy in Italy became infected with the parasite in 2004 while swimming “in a small bathing area on the Po River in northern Italy,” as one Study on the case At that time, the region experienced an unusually hot summer, according to the researchers. In Belgium, according to the Dutch Public Health Authority and environmental protection at least four cases. In Germany, not a single case has been registered so far, according to the RKI.

A brain infected by the parasite Naegleria fowleri: The arrow indicates extensive bleeding and necrosis, especially in the frontal cortex. © IMAGO/CDC / IMAGE POINT FR / BSIP

New threat from climate change: Rising temperatures increase the risk

Experts fear that the Climate change could increase the risk of infection. How a scientific study from 2021 shows that the amoeba is already spreading in the USA from the southern states to the Midwest. “It is possible that rising temperatures and the associated increase in recreational use of water, such as swimming and water sports, could contribute to the changed epidemiology,” the researchers conclude.

Also the Air and therefore water temperatures are rising due to global warming, potentially increasing the habitat of the “brain-eating amoeba”. In addition, climate change is also leading to more and more extreme weather events such as floods and droughtsthat can spread the pathogen further. But researchers still have a lot of work to do: For example, it is not yet fully understood why some people become infected in the water while others do not.