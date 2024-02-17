The figures place Sinaloa just below the national average with 59.8 percent of the population in adolescent fertility, while the national average is 60.3 percent.

The figures may be reassuring if one considers that in 2010 the number of adolescents was much greater, so much so that for some periods Sinaloa It was in the first places of teenage pregnancies in the country. As the years have passed, the guidance and information provided by health authorities, in schools and even women's institutes in the municipalities seems to have borne fruit, but it has not been enough.

Currently, the entities with the largest pregnant adolescent population are located in Chiapas, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas according to information from the National Population Council which also documents that Mexico City and Yucatán are the two entities with the fewest pregnant teenagers until 2023. At the national level, the percentages of teenage pregnancies decreased from a rate of 72.4 in 2015 to 60.3 percent in 2023. .

In Sinaloa In 2022, around 6,398 pregnancies were registered between the ages of 13 and 16, and this is a consequence in part because these young women do not receive enough information or do not receive it from their parents.

In addition to this, it has been observed that many of these pregnancies are between adolescent women with adult or adult men, representing a disparity and even a crime. There is still a lot to do, but getting out of the top spots for pregnant teenagers is already an achievement that should not be missed.

