Several decades of campaigning to lower the birth rate and encourage family planning have yielded results. Today, there are among mexicans a greater awareness that it is better “to have fewer children, to give them more”, as that official campaign stated.

The authorities agree today that the greatest challenge is to face the problem of teenage pregnancies whose implications also slow down the economic and social development of women, have repercussions on their future health history and reproduce patterns that can perpetuate poverty, marginality and diseases in future generations. Patterns that can be hard to break.

The international community has emphasized that “the poverty it is often accompanied by unemployment, malnutrition, illiteracy, low social status of women, environmental risks and limited access to social and health services, including Health services reproductive, which in turn includes family planning. All these factors contribute to raising the levels of fertility, morbidity and mortality.

For this reason, the prevailing need to continue with awareness programs on responsible motherhood and family planning in new couples. So argues the world Bank when he points out that high fertility rates explain, among many other causes, the repetition of a cycle of poverty and a context of inequality. The task for Sinaloa is arduous: municipalities like escuinapa, culiacan, ahome and Mazatlán have maintained the highest incidence of adolescent pregnancies in Sinaloa, which poses an urgency for action.

