













Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Video Game: The Last Ronin Releases Exciting Trailer | EarthGamer









The game is developed by Black Forest Games, which is the company responsible for the most recent titles of Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreamsas well as those of the series Destroy All Humans! That is why he has great experience.

Although this video game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin It does not yet have a release date, it is known that it will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

We recommend: Review: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos – The best adventure for teenage mutants in years.

So it is an exclusive development of the newest generation of consoles. In this adventure, New York City is a shadow of its former self.

The sole survivor of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is Michelangelo, who now has only one mission in mind.

Fountain: THQ Nordic.

That is to avenge his fallen brothers and kill Oroku Hiroto, the grandson of Oroku Saki, better known as the Shredder.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is a comic by the creators of these characters, Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

They had story support from Tom Waltz and Andy Kuhn, while the illustrations are by Kuhn himself and Ben Bates. This series, which was released in October 2020, is one of the best in this franchise.

Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. The official video game adaptation of #TMNT: The Last Ronin is coming to PC, PS 5, and Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/ojoQcYOBx9 — THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 📺 Aug 11 @ 9 PM CEST (@THQNordic) August 11, 2023

So it can give a lot of itself to see it adapted in the form of a video game. The advance that accompanies this note does not show much that we say of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

But a conceptual art that we share with you allows you to appreciate Miguel Ángel facing off against Foot Clan ninjas, who are obviously robotic.

Fountain: THQ Nordic.

So this lonely hero must go ahead in this adventure and avenge his loved ones along the way.

Apart from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 152 times, 152 visits today)