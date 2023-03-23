Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is a series consisting of 5 comic volumes that follows the story of the only turtle who survived the dangerous members of the foot clan.

Conceived by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz and Andy Kuhn, the story told in The Last Ronin is darker and more suitable for a mature audience compared to the last works that saw the 4 turtles as protagonists.

The gripping storyline, the dark setting and the macabre implications tantalized the fans: the series was so successful that Paramount decided to enrich it through a videogame adaptation.

Just the deputy CEO of Paramount Global, Doug Rosensurprisingly announced that the company, in collaboration with an as yet undisclosed industry company, is working on the The Last Ronin RPG video game.

The things we are given to know are very few: first of all, the title will be presented between about a couple of yearsalso will be deeply inspired by God of War.

Waiting to receive new information in this regard, we remind you that the franchise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is more active than ever: not only is the animated film Caos Mutante coming out, but another video game, Shredder’s Revenge, has only been available for a few months, find our review here.