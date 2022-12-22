Konami announces that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, the collection dedicated to the titles made in Japan for the timeless ninja turtles of the 90s, has been updated on all platforms with a series of new content, features and improvements. Below you will find more details and the complete patchnote.

You can find ours here Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection reviewavailable at PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

First update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection introduces online multiplayer for TMNT IV: Turtles in Time The first patch includes updates to online gameplay, new strategy guides, and more! Konami Digital Entertainment BV today announces the arrival of the first major update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. The first patch brings many changes designed to make the gameplay of the 13 classic titles more engaging TMNT extension! Much requested improvements to online modes have been included in this patch, including online multiplayer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo). The online for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES) it will come with the next updates. Additionally, new tips and tricks have been added to the strategy guides to help players gain the desired competitive edge in the titles Tournament Fighter; Master Splinter will be proud of you! Finally added custom button mapping, new filters for all GameBoy games and other quality-of-life improvements. Full patch notes: New additions: Home menu icon changed with box art (Switch).

Support for PS4 arcade controller and PS4 joystick (PS5) joystick.

Xbox arcade stick and Xbox joystick (XB1/XSX) support.

When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the lobby size for the two arcade titles. The host can limit the size to 2, 3 or 4 players.

When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to “Automatic”. When set, the input lag automatically adjusts based on the number of players.

Ultimate Attacks in TMNT: Tournament Fighters for SNES and Super Famicom can now be toggled on or off in Story Mode.

The “Group Mode” in TMNT: Tournament Fighters for the Super Famicom can now be toggled on or off. (Only available in the Japanese version)

The number of lives per token in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade US/JP can now be set from 1 to 5.

The number of lives per coin in Turtles in Time Arcade US can now be set from 1 to 8.

It is now possible to change the difficulty in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade US/J.

It is now possible to change the difficulty in Turtles in Time Arcade US.

The Game Loop in Turtles in Time Arcade US can now be turned on or off. When active the game will restart from the beginning after the end credits.

Added new action command to “Arcade US/JP TMNT”, “Arcade US Turtles in Time”, “SNES/Super Famicom Turtles in Time” and “Genesis/MegaDrive Hyperstone Heist”. Players can now give a button the “Special” command. Pressing the “Special” button is equivalent to pressing the “Attack” and “Jump” keys simultaneously, thus facilitating special attacks.

Color improvements to all GameBoy games. Added GBC ON/OFF mode. Added a new “Color Palette” option to the pause menu of all GameBoy games. In addition to new filters, players will be able to choose from 4 different color palettes: 1. black and white, 2. GameBoy green, 3. GameBoy Pocket green, 4. GameBoy blue.

Audio balances to main menu and various games.

Added new pages to the Tournament Fighters NES and GEN Tournament Fighters Strategy Guides.

Added new pages to the GEN Tournament Fighters and GEN Hyperstone Heist Strategy Guides.

Saving of graphic settings for each game. Fixed issues: Fixed German translation of “Punch repeatedly” in the Strategy Guide on page 11.

In the music player, the cassette icon for TMNT arcade now shows the correct image.

Replaced the Turtle Tip 3 screenshot on page 5 of the Strategy Guide (Turtles in Time SNES).

Stage selection in Turtles in Time SNES now works correctly even after changing the settings in Options.

Stage selection in Hyperstone Heist now works correctly when selecting two-player mode.

Ease of menu navigation in TMNT III Manhattan Project (NES) / TMNT 2 The Manhattan Project (Famicom) now works correctly.

Tournament Fighters SNES Extra Credits are now displayed correctly.

Added the missing pages 18 and 19 to the Turtles in Time SNES manual in the museum.

Source: Konami via LabCom