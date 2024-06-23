As previously announced, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate it’s also coming up Nintendo Switchafter launching exclusively on Apple Arcade, and now has a precise release date announced through a new trailer.
In the video below it is announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate will be available from July 17, 2024 on the Nintendo console, thus clarifying the previous information which, following the announcement on Nintendo Switch, spoke of a more vague July 2024 with a more specific date.
At the moment, it appears to be aconsole exclusive on Nintendo Switch, considering that no other platforms have been announced for this port since the version previously released only on Apple Arcade, therefore on iOS and Mac devices.
A roguelite action RPG
You can learn more about the game in question by reading our review of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, in which we rated the title in question rather positively. It was in fact a title that rather needed to leave the narrow circle of Apple Arcade and arrive on other platforms.
This is not only to allow greater scope for the project, but also because its structure and pace of play could be better applied on platforms equipped with standard controls, given some difficulties encountered with the touch screen.
The title in question is a sort of action RPG roguelite which recalls Hades or similar titles both in terms of gameplay mechanics and in the type of shot and general structure, but with a certain identity thanks also to the famous license on which it is based.
