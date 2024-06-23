As previously announced, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate it’s also coming up Nintendo Switchafter launching exclusively on Apple Arcade, and now has a precise release date announced through a new trailer.

In the video below it is announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate will be available from July 17, 2024 on the Nintendo console, thus clarifying the previous information which, following the announcement on Nintendo Switch, spoke of a more vague July 2024 with a more specific date.

At the moment, it appears to be aconsole exclusive on Nintendo Switch, considering that no other platforms have been announced for this port since the version previously released only on Apple Arcade, therefore on iOS and Mac devices.