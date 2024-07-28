Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Has Conquered the Nintendo eShop Chartsreaching the second position in the overall top 10 upon its debut, just behind that sacred monster that is Minecraft, and the first position among titles available only in digital format.

Minecraft Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Stardew Valley Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Nintendo Switch Sports Among Us Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Overcooked! Special Edition Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Whichever way you look at it, this is a really important debut for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tie-inwhich has managed to surpass several blockbusters produced by Nintendo and the phenomenon that goes by the name of Stardew Valley, which has been at the top for months.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, which lost the top spot to Minecraft in last week’s surveys, loses further ground and this time we find it in eighth position, followed by Overcooked! Special Edition and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.