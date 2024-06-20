The ninja turtles It is a franchise that has taken a second wind in recent years since new games, a compilation were released recently, and last year the animated film arrived that has taken the world by surprise due to its art theme. However, that’s not all for the saga of the fighting brothers, as there is also another title in the works called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fatewhich finally has its release date.

First of all, it should be said that this game originally came out on mobile phones, but the effort has been made to move it to consoles and PCsince it is a Beat Em Up with three-dimensional cooperative touches that fans of the saga will like. To celebrate, they have released a new gameplay video where you can see the characters in action, who will clearly have very different abilities from each other.

Here you can see it:

Here is the description of the game:

When Shredder kidnaps Splinter, mysterious portals simultaneously appear throughout New York. While April and Metalhead analyze the recovered artifacts for clues, the Turtles fight to recover their father from the clutches of the Foot Clan. However, as the gang gets closer and closer to Splinter’s supernatural location, an even bigger threat remains in the shadows… In Splintered Fate, prepare for fast-paced roguelike action where no two races are the same. With randomized power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers, the excitement never ends. Take control of four Turtles, each with unique powers, and team up with friends for fantastic cooperative gameplay. Explore iconic New York locations, upgrade your Turtle powers, and prepare to face formidable enemies.

Remember that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate goes on sale on July 17 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: Turtles do not lose popularity over the years, so fans will surely want to try it as soon as it comes out. So we’ll have to wait until next month and that’s it.