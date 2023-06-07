













Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will have DLC with everything and Usagi Yojimbo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock will introduce a new character: Usagi Yojimbo, best known for being the protagonist of the comics of the same name and also a close friend of the Ninja Turtles.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Ninja Turtles and Usagi Yojimbo they make a team since, both in the animated series and in the comics, they have faced all kinds of enemies together.

Through the preview at the beginning of this note, you can appreciate not only the arrival of this character, but also some of the extras that the DLC will have, such as changing the colors of the characters and other adjustments, including the journey between dimensions.

Source: DotEmu

On the other hand, a new game mode will also be added, as well as a soundtrack by composer Tee Lopes. On the other hand, it is confirmed that we will also have a second free update.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge DLC is only possible thanks to the fans

Dimension Shellshock and the free update were only possible thanks to the passion of the fans and the reception that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge received since its launch.

Source: DotEmu

After an incredible amount of support and review of the community’s wishes for the future, Dotemu and Tribute Games they were inspired to create some amazing additional content for the game.

The Dimension Shellshock DLC and upcoming update will follow the December 2022 free update that added the custom gameplay option, giving fans control over how players can enjoy the 11 fully modifiable levels, as well as a retro-style visual filter, the look of old TVs and a wide variety of improvements.

