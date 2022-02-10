Master Splinter and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Dotemu, Tribute Games and Nickelodeonannounced the arrival of Master Splinter, sensei of the ninja turtles, to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’ Revengewhich will be one of the few games to come out exclusively for the previous generation of consoles.

The developers introduced this martial arts master as a completely different character within the game:

“The old master’s quiet and reserved nature makes him a completely different character from his hot-headed green students, but don’t be fooled, his control over the ninja arts ensures he’s a true powerhouse on the battlefield. Unleashing powerful, precise attacks with his classic staff and impressive range ninja special moves, Splinter can reach groups of enemies in seconds, attacking groups of enemies with the same voracity as turtles finding a pizza.”

In this character trailer, we can see how his set of movements is designed to do little damage, but almost everything in area and distance, granting versatility and speed to those who choose to choose him over his apprentices.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a modern take on beat-em-up games of the style, popular especially in the 80s, with a character design and a graphic formula that perfectly emulates classic video games, but designed and optimized for modern platforms.

Despite the popularity of the franchise, this It will not be released for Xbox Series X | S or PlayStation 5. For now, the platforms that Nickelodeon and its developers have confirmed are Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

We can play with all the turtles and their teacher | Source: Nickelodeon

For now, The release date has not been made official. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s RevengeHowever, it is expected to arrive throughout this year if there are no problems in development.

Tribute Games and Dotemu are two of the companies that have made the most remakes and retro video games. Their style and work with 16-bit design is the reason why Nickelodeon put them in charge of this title, which is based on Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game, Windjammers 2, Panzer Paladin, Filnthook and other hits from both studios.

