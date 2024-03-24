Tribute Games would like to create a sequels Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revengebut everything depends on the success of the game's current expansion, Dimension Shellshock: narrative designer Yannick Belzil explained it.
“We'd like develop further DLC or maybe even a sequelbut these are not projects currently in the pipeline,” said Belzil. “After all, we are a small team and we put all our efforts into the creation of Dimension Shellshock (review here).
“The current DLC will have to be successful for there to be a sequel or even new DLC (…). We would like to continue working on the series because we love Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlesthere is still a lot of excitement around this intellectual property and fans seem to have enjoyed the game.”
A tribute from Tribute
If you have read our special on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and how a tribute to the past was born, you will know how much work and passion go into the scrolling fighting game created by Tribute Games.
The title is in fact inspired by the Konami classics to relaunch the typical action of the 90s within a modern structure, also attentive to the replayability factor.
#Teenage #Mutant #Ninja #Turtles #Shredder39s #Revenge #Tribute #Games #sequel
Leave a Reply