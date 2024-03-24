Tribute Games would like to create a sequels Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revengebut everything depends on the success of the game's current expansion, Dimension Shellshock: narrative designer Yannick Belzil explained it.

“We'd like develop further DLC or maybe even a sequelbut these are not projects currently in the pipeline,” said Belzil. “After all, we are a small team and we put all our efforts into the creation of Dimension Shellshock (review here).

“The current DLC will have to be successful for there to be a sequel or even new DLC (…). We would like to continue working on the series because we love Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlesthere is still a lot of excitement around this intellectual property and fans seem to have enjoyed the game.”