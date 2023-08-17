













This content, which is licensed by Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products, can be obtained for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer.

This shows that Karai, a kunoichi or female ninja who was part of the Foot Clan, will now be one of the combatants in the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge content.

She is a character that comes from the Ninja Turtles comics. Although she was not in the original animated series of the 80s, she was present in those that followed as well as in various video games. In this adventure she has an original redesign.

Fountain: Dotemu.

Dimension Shellshock, by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revengein addition to including Karai as an original character, it also has Usagi Miyamoto from the series Usagi Yojimbo.

While Karai bases her attacks on ninjutsu, Miyamoto relies on her sharp sword and fights like a samurai.

In addition to them, a new survival mode, Survival, will be available, as well as additional songs by Tee Lopes.

Survival Mode features collectible crystals that allow you to jump from one dimension to another, each with its own unique look and feel.

Fountain: Dotemu.

In addition to the new DLC of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge there will be a second free update, offering a wide range of character color options for all players.

This downloadable content complements what is already a fairly complete video game.

Apart from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

