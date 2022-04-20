Tribute Games And DotEmu they are continuing to work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revengethe new fighting game starring the iconic Ninja Turtles that stands out for that retro touch that reminds us so much of the classic titles of the saga published in the 80s at the time of the NES.

A great way to understand why it’s so eagerly awaited is the 11-minute gameplay that was released by IGN. This video shows us the early stages of the game: we can then take a look at its gameplay, allowing fans to take a closer look at the combat mechanics.

Even if in the video we see Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael in action, it is also possible to play as Master Splinter and the journalist April O’Neil, but what we can also appreciate is that animated touch that will have the title, as well as the the fact that all the main characters will be voiced by the original actors.

There is currently no specific release date for this game yet, but its launch window has been announced, which is this summer. Stay tuned with us for more details.

Source: Push Square