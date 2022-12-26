One of the most prominent games of 2022, especially for fans of the Ninja Turtleswas Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. This game brought Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael back to video games and with some really solid combat mechanics.

Now, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shedder’s Revenge received the classic patch updates that fix the gaming experience to make users truly happy.

However, this game of Ninja Turtles It received a new update in which they did get their hands on the customization options so that you feel like you’re in an old arcade from the 80’s that had no other mission than to get lots of money from you.

Source: DOT Emu

The first thing you should know is that we now have several visual filters that simulate the televisions of yesteryear and, most curiously, also a very retro VCR effect.

Now you are going to feel old with these adjustments that make the visual experience of this title much more varied.

Adjust Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge as if it were an Arcade

Another of the thanks that the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles patch has: Shredder’s Revenge has to do with adjusting the difficulty.

Source: DOT Emu

How does it work? You see you can customize the game in very special ways, for example, if you do a special attack, you lose life, also you can’t taunt to fill the special bar, soldiers can be harder to beat and more.

All these adjustments were made in the arcades of the 80’s so that the gaming experience was much more complicated and the players paid more money for the games in the arcades. Now you know the secret.

What do you think of this adjustment? Do you think it's fair or does it make the game more entertaining?