Previously, Dotemu and Tribute Games revealed that one of the bonus characters that will receive this title is Usagi Yojimbo.

So now the video decided to focus on an additional game mode and that is called Survival Mode.

In Survival Mode the objective is to collect crystals, which are used to jump between dimensions, which will have their own setting and elements.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

The one that appears in the video of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge it’s Edo. This is where Usagi comes from and is similar to old Japan.

Also new is that the game will receive 8-bit style backgrounds, and Splinter, Casey Jones, April O’Neil and Usagi Yojimbo on Omnichannel 6.

By progressing in Survival Mode it is possible to level up by traversing dimensions. Even if the characters perish, it is possible to obtain the crystals to unlock more options for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Among them are new lives, ninja power bars, extra hit points, and Radical Mode. The latter sounds like something more extreme but it is not fully shown in the new trailer for the game.

Thanks to Dimension Shellshock the players in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge they will gain the ability to jump dimensions as they wish.

Something else that can be seen in the video is that there are additional colors for the Ninja Turtles and other characters.

Likewise, the possibility of using Bebop, Rocksteady and Shredder to fight. This downloadable content does not yet have a release date but it will be released in 2023.

This downloadable content does not yet have a release date but it will be released in 2023.

