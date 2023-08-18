Publisher Dotemu and developers Tribute Games have announced the release date of the DLC Dimension Shellshock Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. It will be available from August 31, 2023 on all platforms, i.e. PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.
The release date announcement was accompanied by a gameplay trailers in which we can see in action the two new playable characters Karai and Usagi, which you can view below.
What’s new in Dimension Shellshock
Available at the price of 7.99 eurosTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’s Dimension Shellshock DLC introduces a new game mode called Survival, where players must battle hordes of Foot Clan enemies to obtain Dimension Crystals. By collecting enough of them, it will be possible to travel across various dimensions in pursuit of Shredder.
They will also be added two playable charactersrabbit samurai Usagi and ninja Karai, as well as new original music composed by Tee Lopes.
