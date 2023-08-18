Publisher Dotemu and developers Tribute Games have announced the release date of the DLC Dimension Shellshock Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. It will be available from August 31, 2023 on all platforms, i.e. PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

The release date announcement was accompanied by a gameplay trailers in which we can see in action the two new playable characters Karai and Usagi, which you can view below.