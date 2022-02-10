The beat’em up will also be released on PC and Nintendo Switch at the end of 2022.

The study of DotEmu has carved a niche for itself in the video game industry thanks to its retro vision in a field so dominated by Triple A. They were the architects of such acclaimed works as Streets of Rage 4, and its next installment related to the iconic Ninja Turtles intends to continue the characteristic style of the developer. The various trailers for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge demonstrate that this beat ’em up points out ways, and from the developer they want to transfer this thought to all kinds of platforms.

Master Splinter will be the new playable fighterThat is why today they have announced a version for PS4 and Xbox One which will accompany the already planned launch on PC and Nintendo Switch. All this is confirmed along with a new playable fighter that all fans of the original franchise will love: the master Splinter. With his knowledge of combat and a cane with which to deliver many cakes, it is clear that he will help his students overcome any obstacle along the way.

And it is that this well-known character takes advantage of the latest trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge to show all his movements, which include direct punches, powerful kicks and even a special attack in which he uses his claws. In this way, it joins the squad already presented to add even more variety to this ‘Me against the neighbourhood’ that will undoubtedly appeal to the nostalgia of more than one player.

Therefore, users will be able to choose their fighter from a selection that not only includes the Ninja Turtles and their teacher, but has also confirmed the presence of reporter April O’Neil. The game is scheduled for release in end of 2022but DotEmu already has its sights set on the future and values ​​​​developing retro-style games focused on franchises such as Indiana Jones, Terminator or Conan.

