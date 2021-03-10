Fans of games with a classic aroma are in luck, as it has been Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge announced, a new Ninja Turtles video game framed in the beat’em up genre and that will arrive very soon, as its managers have expressed when presenting it through their Twitter account. So has made known Dotemu, publisher of the title and specialized in works of this classic style. Below you can see the first trailer for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, which transports us to another era and fills us with nostalgia.

Despite the fact that the advance itself warns that what we see corresponds to a pre-alpha phase of the game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge already looks fabulous. It is not for less, because it is developed by Tribute Games, known to the lauded Mercenary King. As we have already commented, the distributor will be Dotemu, that has already been in charge of works such as Streets of Rage 4 o Windjammers 2. The game, which is now available to add to your wish list. Steam, is described like this: “TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge brings together Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael to distribute tow in a fabulous and superbly performed beat’em up.”

The video game will not only come to PC through Steam, but it will also make it to consoles, although at the moment it has not been specified which ones it will do specifically or if there will be improvements for new generation machines. Since Dotemu has explained that the launch will occur “soon”Hopefully, it doesn’t take too long to learn more details. We will be attentive to everything that arises around this long-awaited new Ninja Turtles game.