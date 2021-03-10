The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are set to make their video game return in Shredder’s Revenge, a side-scrolling beat-em-up inspired by the retro likes of TMNT: Turtles In Time, that’s coming to PC and consoles at some currently unspecified future point .

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a collaboration between Dotemu – the publisher behind Streets of Rage 4 and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap – and developer Tribute Games, which created the excellent Flinthook and Mercenary Kings.

It promises to take Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello on a “breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations” – from the sewers of New York City to Dimension X – that pits them against the likes of Bebop, Rocksteady, Krang, and Shredder.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Trailer.

Inevitably, our half-shelled heroes will need to battle their way through enemies along the way, and Shredder’s Revenge features a range of combat abilities based on classic brawling mechanics. That old-school inspiration continues through to the game’s visuals, which adopt a retro-inspired pixel art aesthetic said to invoke the turtles’ classic 1987 design.

There’s no release date for Shredder’s Revenge just yet – or specific console platforms, for that matter – but you can get a taste of its action in the announcement trailer above, which includes a rendition of the turtles’ iconic theme tune by Faith No More’s Mike Patton.