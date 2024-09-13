The gameplay of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed It was shown by the game developers with a trailer full of frenetic action, overflowing with color and commented by April O’Neil herself.

Available from October 18th on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo SwitchTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed will put us in command of the famous Ninja Turtles for a new mission to defend New York City from a terrible threat.

Facing the countryside alone or in co-op with a friend, we will have to face hordes of dangerous mutants, the Mewbies, born from the spread of a mutagenic slime that has transformed innocent creatures into powerful warriors.