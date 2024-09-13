The gameplay of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed It was shown by the game developers with a trailer full of frenetic action, overflowing with color and commented by April O’Neil herself.
Available from October 18th on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo SwitchTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed will put us in command of the famous Ninja Turtles for a new mission to defend New York City from a terrible threat.
Facing the countryside alone or in co-op with a friend, we will have to face hordes of dangerous mutants, the Mewbies, born from the spread of a mutagenic slime that has transformed innocent creatures into powerful warriors.
Another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tie-in?
We are undoubtedly in a rather crowded and lively period for the transpositions dedicated to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, thanks to the recent cinematic productions that have once again relaunched the franchise.
In the case of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, the graphic style is certainly reminiscent of the latest appearances of Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatellowho have once again diversified the four characters to give them greater depth and a specific identity.
Visuals aside, judging from the gameplay trailer the game looks nice and very livelywith three-dimensional combat sequences alternating with different sections for an action that aims to offer a certain degree of variety.
As mentioned, we will find out on October 18 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch whether the tie-in produced by Outright Games is worthy of the attention of the many Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans or not.
