Through this advance it is possible to appreciate the world of Barbie dolls spending the day as if nothing was going wrong, however, below, in the sewers we can see the Ninja Turtles in their new presentation which we will see in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

During said trailer that has all the editing style of Robot Chicken we see that the Turtles are just checking out the neighborhood and the only conclusion they draw from the situation is that there is just a lot of pink. Even Raphael wonders if these people work or how they pay for all that life.

Source: Nickelodeon

The next scene is to see the Barbie boys resting in the pool while the girls go to space or compete in a race. Sure, the Turtles aren’t so happy about the situation, especially since they live in the sewers, but at the end of the day, they’ll always have pizza.

What follows from the trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a little more of the movie which introduces us to the humor, the villains and their respective voices and much more.

Let’s not even lose sight of the fact that this animation was applauded during the Annecy Festival, even Guillermo del Toro himself applauded it because he liked it so much, so surely a production awaits us that we will be talking about for a long time.

When is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem released?

According to the information revealed by the pages of the Mexican film complexes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (also known as Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos) will be released on August 10.

In the United States the release date is for the 2nd of the same month, so it will reach us with a slight delay which we can bear without problems. Excited? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

