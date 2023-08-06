There is a scene Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in which it is mentioned Forza Horizon: “All those hours spent in Forza Horizon have finally paid off,” says Donatello when pointed out that he is a really good driver.

This is further confirmation of the collaboration between the animated film and Xboxanticipated a few days ago by the announcement of the pizza-scented Xbox controllers up for grabs for a special competition linked to the feature film.