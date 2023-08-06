There is a scene Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in which it is mentioned Forza Horizon: “All those hours spent in Forza Horizon have finally paid off,” says Donatello when pointed out that he is a really good driver.
This is further confirmation of the collaboration between the animated film and Xboxanticipated a few days ago by the announcement of the pizza-scented Xbox controllers up for grabs for a special competition linked to the feature film.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the rescue
In exit in Italian theaters on August 30, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos reinvents the myth of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with an animation style very similar to the much appreciated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Across The Spider-Verse.
Written and co-produced by Seth Rogen, Mutant Chaos sees new versions of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo emerge from the sewers to protect the citizens of New York from the attack of a dangerous gang of ruthless criminals.
