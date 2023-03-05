Seth Rogen announced the cast Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhemthe new CG movie starring the famous Ninja Turtles, albeit in a teenage version that aims to renew the franchise. Not only that: it has been confirmed that tomorrow, March 6, the first trailer will arrive.

Often featured in video games, see the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which sold more than a million copies, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles they will change their voice on this occasion just to confirm Rogen’s creative choice.

To support the young actors who will interpret Raphael, Donatello, Leonardo and Michelangelo there will be many well-known faces, starting with Rogen himself who will dub Bebop, while his colleague Rocksteady will have the voice of John Cena in this case.

So here is the complete list of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem voice actors, whose exit in American cinemas is set for August 4: