Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem shows itself with a new trailer in Italian which confirms the great potential of the film produced by Seth Rogenin which the origins of the famous characters created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird are reinterpreted.

A few months from the first trailer of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, this video it certainly allows you to get a more in-depth idea of ​​the tones and atmospheres of the feature film, which uses an animation technique very similar to that of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, now in Italian cinemas.

Arriving in theaters in August, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mayhem will tell how Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo made their debut as the protector heroes of New York, in this case facing not Shredder but Superfly.

Guided by the ever-present master Splinter and with the help of their new friend, April O’Neil, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo will have to use their extraordinary martial arts skills to foil the threat and save the inhabitants of New York.