Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was presented today with a trailer official, which you can see here in the Italian version: it’s the new one CG movie dedicated to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

After the announcement of the cast, here are the first sequences of the feature film, which apparently introduces a new style for the franchise, very similar to that of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and really captivating.

Produced by Seth Rogen and due out in Italian cinemas in August, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos reinterprets the origins of the famous quartet, recounting their debut on the streets of New York after the arrival of a group of criminals determined to conquer the city with violence.

Guided by the ever-present master Splinter and with the help of their new friend, April O’Neil, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo will have to use their extraordinary martial arts skills to foil the threat and save the inhabitants of New York.