Games as a service today continue to be the most popular, we have seen that with neither more nor less than with projects such as League of Legends and also Fortnite, the kings in their respective genre of gameplay. On the other hand we have Fall Guysthis installment that continues to fight to keep its frequent users.

On this occasion through a trailer, it has been revealed that the famous Ninja Turtles They have made their way to make a collaboration with the fluffy characters of this game, this clearly in the form of skins for each member of this team of warriors. The reason for everything is that last week the most recent animated film in the franchise was released.

Here the video:

As for the release date of these skins, they will arrive this afternoon of 17 of August and users will be able to get this content until the August 31. This through the usual process of buying aesthetics in the game.

Remember that it is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: The turtles have definitely returned to the spotlight in the best way, and that is proof that the film’s marketing is not going to end there. It is obvious that people will want to take these skins.