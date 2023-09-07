













Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant Has A Game In Development That Will Be Released In 2024









Its launch will be both on consoles and PC in 2024, and from what was revealed it would be a sequel to this film. The plot takes place months after the end of the film.

According to Outright Games this game of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant will have a unique appearance, which will be inspired by the artistic style of this very production.

The player will control any of the heroes while working as a team and will meet many memorable characters from the franchise.

The goal is to protect New York City from a new mutant threat. Something that will be very present in this adventure is good humor.

Stephanie Malham, COO of the company, said “Nickelodeon is one of our longest-standing partners and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life in a new and original video game.”.

Malham added ‘This is one of the world’s most enduring and beloved franchises and we are very excited to use our experience to further expand the global reach of the Turtles through the world of video games’.

Doug Rosen, vice president of video games and emerging media for Paramount Pictures, still had something to say.

This executive pointed out ‘It’s exciting to launch our first console title in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe, especially as the franchise continues to grow’.

He then highlighted ‘the vibrancy of the animation in this new film is perfect for video games and we can’t wait for everyone to play it’.

Apart from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant We have more information on movies and video games at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

