













Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant are very otakus and the cameo of this anime proves it









The new film of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant and it seems that they exist several plot winks that have to do with the anime.

Nevertheless, there will be some spoilersPlease continue reading at your own risk.

In the first instance, we already knew that Donatello is a huge anime fan, in other words, he is part of our otaku community. And it seems that one of today’s most famous anime could help them avoid a confrontation against their greatest enemy, Super Fly.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant will allow us to see how the special quartet manages to draw inspiration from Attack on Titan to defeat his terrible enemy.

Source: Studio BONES

But that is not all. Towards the end of the movie, when the Turtles manage to go to school, they find Deku illustrating an advertisement for an anime club.

so you can wait winks so much to Attack on Titan like My Hero Academia, two important contemporary shonen.

And it is likely that we will see even more references to the anime, since it was already announced that after the movie a new series will be produced that will portray the teenage Turtles.

We recommend you: All in all and an afro April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Receives Near Perfect Rating

When is the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie coming out?

On August 10, 2023 we will be able to see in Mexico the new animated film Paramount that will bring back a version of the Ninja Turtles.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)