Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants is the arcade scrolling fighting game developed by Cradle Games and Raw Thrills, also coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch: the trailer reveals the exit dateset for April 23rd.

Based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series broadcast on Nickelodeon starting from 2012, Wrath of the Mutants will feature the same actors who lent their voices to the show, therefore Seth Green, Sean Astin, Rob Paulsen, Greg Cipes.