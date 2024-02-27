Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants is the arcade scrolling fighting game developed by Cradle Games and Raw Thrills, also coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch: the trailer reveals the exit dateset for April 23rd.
Based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series broadcast on Nickelodeon starting from 2012, Wrath of the Mutants will feature the same actors who lent their voices to the show, therefore Seth Green, Sean Astin, Rob Paulsen, Greg Cipes.
A now consolidated brand
For several years now, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has been the protagonist of an excellent return, which has manifested itself in various forms and has naturally also touched the video game market with numerous quality transpositions.
Among these, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge naturally stands out, the tie-in by Tribute Games that pays homage to the classic Konami coin-ops with an exciting mix of vintage and modern.
