April, sweet sleep. Or not? Lada Lyumos he wanted to celebrate the beginning of the month by dusting off his fantastic cosplay Of April O’Neilthe famous character of the series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

After paying homage to Elizabeth of BioShock Infinite on the occasion of the 9 years of the game, the Russian model felt compelled to wear the yellow dungaree and the red wig again, again with amazing results.

About TMNTwe are awaiting a release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (preview here), the new scrolling fighting game developed by Tribute Games, the authors of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game (review).

Meanwhile, again for fans of the franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection was announced, a compilation that includes thirteen games dedicated to Ninja Turtles.