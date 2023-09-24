Teenage girls in the Spanish village of Almendralejo are suddenly sent fake nude photos of themselves, sometimes resulting in blackmail practices. The photos are created with artificial intelligence (AI). According to the Spanish newspaper El País, there are almost thirty victims. Their ages range from 11 to 17 years. This number is expected to increase. “These are barbaric practices,” says the mother of an affected minor.

