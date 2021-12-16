In Chechnya, a court sentenced a 17-year-old local resident, finding her guilty of attempting to commit a terrorist attack on the territory of the republic. This was reported to “Lente.ru” in the press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

A teenage girl from Zelenokumsk was sentenced to six years in prison. She will serve time in an educational colony.

The investigation and the court established that in October 2020, when the accused was 16 years old, she joined a criminal group via the Internet, created by her fellow countryman, who at that time lived abroad. The girl adhered to radical views and told her curator about her desire to commit self-detonation to destabilize the situation in the republic. The leader helped her develop a plan, determine the date, time and place of the attack.

The accomplice was instructed to bring an improvised explosive device (IED) and hide it in a hiding place in Grozny, from where a suicide bomber was to take him. She planned to detonate the bomb in a crowded area.

On November 7, 2020, the accused went to a local cafe with a backpack found in a cache containing an IED. She hid the wire from the bomb in the sleeve of her jacket and held the detonator button in her palm. At the entrance to the cafe, she was stopped by a law enforcement officer who demanded to show documents, in response the girl pressed the detonator button. However, the explosion did not occur, since the officers of the republican FSB learned about the impending sabotage and prevented the terrorist attack by replacing the IED with a dummy.

The experts examined the high-explosive-fragmentation IED seized from the cache, stuffed with numerous damaging elements.

At present, the investigation of a criminal case against the curator of the failed suicide bomber, extradited from a foreign state, and his accomplice, who lived in Chechnya, continues.