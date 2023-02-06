Home page World

A teenager wins the $48 million jackpot with her first ever lottery ticket. © Doug Ives/Imago

An 18-year-old student is persuaded to buy her first lottery ticket. When the winning numbers are known, she is amazed.

Toronto – Hardly any professional experience, but already several million in the bank: For many young people this sounds like a lifelong dream – but for a teenager from Canada it actually became reality.

An 18-year-old student from the Canadian state of Ontario won the CA$48 million lottery jackpot. And this despite the fact that she had never played the lottery before.

Where? Lottery in Canada Organization: Ontario Lottery and Gaming Cooperation (OLG) Minimum win: C$10 million Max Win: C$68 million

It was Juliette Lamour’s first lottery ticket that she had ever bought, reports the Canadian news channel Global News. “I had just turned 18 and my grandfather suggested I buy a lottery ticket for fun,” Lamour said. She thought it would be a good idea to go to a store to try her luck. But since she had no lottery experience, she was overwhelmed and called her father. This encourages you to buy a “Lotto 6-49 Quick Pick”.

The game is similar to the German Lotto 6aus49. With “Quick Pick”, however, the six numbers are randomly selected from 49 numbers and not consciously ticked. Without any premonition, Lamour submitted her lucky ticket. Such a lottery ticket became another woman’s nightmare – she wished she had torn it up.

The good news came for the teenager in early February: she hit the Gold Ball jackpot with her lottery ticket and won a total of 48 million Canadian dollars. This was announced by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Cooperation (OLG). “While there have been other 18-year-old lottery winners across Canada in recent years, none have won as many as Juliette,” the company said loudly Global News.

But Lamour almost missed her million-dollar win because she forgot to enter the lottery after submitting it. It was her colleagues who pointed out to her that the winning ticket in Sault Ste. Marie was sold. Where she filled out her 6-49 Quick Pick. The young Canadian then checked the winning numbers in an app and found that she was the winner.

Note from the editor Gambling can be addictive. Affected people can find help at the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA).

“I still can’t believe I hit the Gold Ball jackpot with my very first lottery ticket,” she said Global News. Her colleagues were also beside themselves. “My colleague fell to his knees in disbelief. He screamed. In fact, everyone was screaming that I won $48 million.” Instead of resting on her laurels, Lamour has other plans. She first wanted to do some travel and get her university degree. (asc)

In Germany, too, people are happy about their lottery luck from time to time: A woman from Bavaria won 1.2 million in the lottery and planned to surprise her husband. This article was created with the help of machines and carefully checked by the editor Alina Schröder before publication.