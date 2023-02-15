Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Split

A teenager wins the $48 million jackpot with her first ever lottery ticket. © Doug Ives/Imago

An 18-year-old student is persuaded to buy her first lottery ticket. When the winning numbers are known, she is amazed.

Toronto – Hardly any professional experience and already several million in the bank: For many young people, this sounds like a dream in life – but for a teenager from Canada, it actually came true.

An 18-year-old student from the Canadian state of Ontario hit the lottery jackpot and is now richer by a whopping CAD 48 million (around 33 million euros). And this despite the fact that she has never played the lottery before.

Where? Lottery in Canada Organization: Ontario Lottery and Gaming Cooperation (OLG) Minimum win: C$10 million Max Win: C$68 million

Student buys lottery ticket for the first time – and cracks 48 million jackpot

Like the Canadian news channel Global News reports that it was Juliette Lamour’s first lottery ticket that she ever bought. “I had just turned 18 and my grandfather suggested I buy a lottery ticket for fun,” Lamour said. She didn’t think it was a bad idea and went to a store. But since she had no experience playing the lottery, she was overwhelmed. She then called her father, who advised her to buy a “Lotto 6-49 Quick Pick”.

This game is similar to German Lotto 6aus49. With the “Quick Pick” the six numbers from a total of 49 are not consciously ticked, but selected at random. Unsuspectingly, Lamour handed in her lucky ticket. Such a lottery ticket became another woman’s nightmare – she wished she had torn it up.

Bought ticket “for fun”: 18-year-old clears lottery jackpot – and reveals her plans

The good news came for the teenager at the beginning of February: she cracked the Gold Ball jackpot with her ticket and won a total of 48 million Canadian dollars. This was announced by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Cooperation (OLG). “While there have been other 18-year-old lottery winners across Canada in recent years, none have won as many as Juliette,” the company said in a statement press release with. She is also the youngest person in Canadian lottery history to hit a million-dollar jackpot.

But Lamour almost let her million-dollar profit pass. Because she forgot her lottery participation after the delivery. After all, it was colleagues of hers who pointed out that the winning ticket was in the city of Sault Ste. Marie was sold. There, where the young Canadian filled out and handed in her “6-49 Quick Pick”. Without further ado, she then compared the winning numbers in an app and found that she was the winner.

Note from the editor Gambling can be addictive. Affected people can find help at the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA).

“I still can’t believe I hit the Gold Ball jackpot with my very first lottery ticket,” she said Global News. Her colleagues were also beside themselves. “My colleague fell to his knees in disbelief. He screamed. Actually, everyone was screaming that I won $48 million.” But instead of sitting back with the money, Lamour has other plans. She first wanted to do some travel and get her university degree. But not everyone can look forward to winnings worth millions: Ein Man won the lottery – and was then robbed by his family. (asc)